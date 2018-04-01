Investcorp invests in US/China-based ICR

Investcorp announced an investment in ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm. Investcorp is partnering with ICR, whose senior team will retain a significant ownership stake in the company. The new partnership will focus on accelerating the company’s organic growth, identifying complementary acquisitions and expanding the business globally.

Founded in 1998, ICR helps companies manage credibility and reputational risk to optimize shareholder value. Ranked as a top five independent communications firm in 2018 by O’Dwyer’s, ICR specializes in investor relations, public relations, crisis and special situations communications, digital/social media, and capital advisory solutions. The firm has 186 team members and works with more than 550 clients across its five offices in the US and China.

Mohammed Al-Shroogi, Investcorp’s Co-CEO, stated, “ICR is perfectly positioned to broaden its service offerings to meet the growing needs of current and prospective clients. With its deep industry knowledge across more than twenty sectors and its differentiated pairing of capital markets and communications professionals, we believe that ICR truly understands how communications strategies align behind business goals and how those goals tie back to the value of the enterprise. This represents a strong and exceptional foundation and we’re excited to partner with management to drive the next stage of growth and success.”