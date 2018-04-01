Voting has opened for the Banker Middle East Industry Awards 2018!

Vote and have your voice heard here.

Categories and nominees have been selected by an expert judging panel and winners will be determined based on votes cast by the readership of Banker Middle East and the 75,000 registered users of www.cpifinancial.net, not only celebrating the successes of the financial services industry but also marking the approbation of winners’ peers.

Individual recognition will also go to a select handful of bankers and financiers who, in the opinion of a panel of international judges, have shown outstanding qualities of leadership and performance in their respective fields.

For the ninth consecutive year, awards will be presented for ‘Best Bank’ and ‘Fastest-Growing Bank’ in both Middle Eastern countries and regionally through the financial analysis that culminates in the publication of the annual BME100 index of regional financial institutions, using metrics derived from published financial data.

The 19th Banker Middle East Industry Awards’ Gala Dinner will be held at the Ritz Carlton DIFC in Dubai on 3 May 2018. Winners will be revealed before an audience of over 350 senior industry players from across the region.