Abraaj Group trimming 15 per cent of its staff

Abraaj Group is cutting roughly 15 per cent of its workforce, Bloomberg has reported. According to the report, positions will be downsized worldwide, though it will effect mostly operational and junior positions out of the company’s 350 total employees.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Dubai-based Abraaj said, ““It is always difficult to separate talented people from the firm. The personnel changes we are making as part of this re-organisation will help ensure that Abraaj is better positioned for operational effectiveness and sustainable growth.”