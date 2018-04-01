EIBFS joins hands with KPMG to offer customised financial education programmes

The Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS) and KPMG have come together to develop highly-specialised programmes in the financial education domain.

As part of the agreement, EIBFS and KPMG will offer customised senior executive training for specialised roles within the Banking and Finance industry. The two entities will also develop and implement select programmes as part of the EIBFS annual training plan. Furthermore, the agreement will see the two parties participate in events and conferences in the UAE and overseas, as well as develop industry certifications for specialised programmes.

This initiative was formalised and agreed upon by Jamal Al Jassmi, General Manager of EIBFS, and Emilio Pera, Partner - Head of Financial Services, KPMG Lower Gulf, at the EIBFS campus in Dubai.