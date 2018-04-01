First Gulf Properties rebrands as FAB Properties

The real estate service provider, which specialises in end-to-end property solutions, has launched a new logo, inspired by the look and feel of the FAB brand identity. FAB Properties’ mission and vision remain the same, with a special focus on placing customers first and positioning itself as an entity of choice for real estate services.

FAB Properties manages a diversified portfolio of more than 20,000 units across different market segments. Its offering is characterised by the quality of services it provides to customers and the high standards it adopts in delivering them.