Russia: Back to investment-grade following S&P’s upgrade to BBB-, stable outlook

S&P upgraded Russia’s sovereign rating from BB+ to BBB-, citing as the reasons, the country’s record of accomplishment of prudent policies and the resilience and ability of the economy to adjust to lower commodity prices and international sanctions. As we recently highlighted, the economy is growing again and expected to expand by around 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent in 2018, supported by a stronger consumer and the recovery in oil and metal commodities. The country has enjoyed a strong current account surplus of 2 per cent of GDP and above for years and the government has been highly disciplined in reducing the fiscal deficit and developing forward-looking policies to deal with potential volatility in currency and commodities in the future. It is also worth noting that S&P does not see the recent problems in the banking sector as a threat to financial stability or the corporate sec-tor. With regards to the bond market, Friday’s news represents an important milestone for Russia as it now enjoys an investment-grade rating from two of the top three rating agencies. From now on, its debt will likely be included in major emerging market bond benchmark indexes, potentially triggering strong demand from funds that track such indexes. However, the reaction on Friday following the announcement was muted. That does not come as a surprise as investors seem to have anticipated a return to investment grade for some time: Russian sovereign bonds have been trading in line with a BBB- rating since December 2016.

