Iron ore and steel: Heating season cuts becoming full season cuts?

It might not feel like it today in Europe, but winter will be coming to an end soon. China’s heating season capacity cuts are back in the news and lifted steel and iron prices as of late. Tangshan, one of the country’s heavy-industry hot spots, announced earlier this week that it would extend the restrictions on steel production after the end of the winter heating season mid-March. The news confirms earlier statements and raised expectations that other cities and provinces could follow suit with similar restrictions. Tangshan itself accounts for slightly more than 10 per cent of Chinese steel output. China’s supply-side reforms, including such measures as the heating season restrictions, have been a successful tool so far to reign on the heavy-industry debt issues and curb air pollution.

However, earlier concerns about supply shortages proved to be misplaced. Although construction activity will seasonally pick up over the coming weeks, metal-intensive sectors including infrastructure and property are slowing down. Counterintuitively, iron ore prices held up well throughout the winter heating season, which partially reflects higher freight costs, restocking and demand for higher-quality ores. China’s heating season cuts should continue to drive volatility in the iron ore and steel markets, with the pending US trade tariffs on steel products adding to the overall uncertainty. But with seaborne iron ore supplies growing and China’s old economy slowing we remain cautious on iron ore and see prices falling back below USD 60 per tonne.

Iron ore and steel prices gained as China’s winter season heating cuts might be extended to longer-lasting restrictions. While the supply-side reforms continue to bear uncertainty, China’s old economy shows signs of softening. We believe that the iron ore market should swing back into surplus, and maintain our cautious view.