ADNOC expands reach into Asia with Naphtha deals

These deals follow the recent announcement from ADNOC that it had signed a similar three-year agreement with Malaysia’s Lotte Chemical Titan (LCT), one of the largest polyolefin producers in South East Asia, for the sale of up to one million tons per year of naphtha.

“As part of ADNOC’s 2030 growth strategy, we are prioritising the fast-growing markets of Asia, where the demand for refined and petrochemical products is accelerating. These latest long-term deals, yet again, demonstrate how ADNOC is committed to ensuring reliable and secure access to important refined and petrochemical products, as part of mutually beneficial partnerships that create sustainable value,” said Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, Director, Marketing, Sales and Trading at ADNOC.

Both sales agreements were concluded during visits by ADNOC’s Marketing, Sales and Trading Directorate to customers in Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

ADNOC produces more than 12.5 million tons per annum of naphtha, which can be used as a feedstock to produce a variety of petrochemical based products, including plastics. As part of its 2030 smart growth strategy, ADNOC is pursuing profitable and integrated Downstream growth to meet the needs of the evolving and expanding market for refined and petrochemical products, particularly in Asia, where the petrochemical market is set to double by 2030. Its Downstream strategy will allow ADNOC to boost margins by introducing asset flexibility and product marketing initiatives.

ADNOC is making significant investments in new downstream projects to grow its refining capability and expand its petrochemical production three-fold to 14.4 mpta by 2025. Planned projects include a world scale, mixed liquid feedstock Naphtha cracker, as well as investments in new refinery capacity. As a result of the planned expansions in its Downstream business, ADNOC is expected to create one of the world’s largest integrated refining and petrochemical complexes at Ruwais, located in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region.

ADNOC will be hosting a major Downstream Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi on 13 and 14 May 2018, where it will unveil more details of its Downstream Strategy, including the new Ruwais industrial hub masterplan.