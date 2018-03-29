World Gold Council and IIFM improve access to gold market for Islamic investors

The meeting assessed current market practices with respect to identified gold related documentation and products. Deliberations were aimed to inform and obtain input from key stakeholders including regulators, financial institutions, law firms, exchanges, industry associations and Shari’ah scholars on standardised product documentation through a series of discussions including: the use of the allocated gold agreements, gold consignment agreements, gold swap product confirmation and other products such as ETFs and gold Sukuk.

Natalie Dempster, Managing Director of Central Banks and Public Policy at the World Gold Council, said that the collaboration offers the opportunity to provide greater access to the gold market and open up a new investment class for Shari’ah-compliant investors to deploy their wealth and diversify market risks.

“This consultative meeting is a first step in achieving the common goal of developing a suite of Shari’ah-complaint standard documentation and product confirmations for use by institutions who are already active in Islamic finance as well as those who are looking to expand services in Shari’ah-complaint gold related asset class. We are greatful to Borsa İstanbul for hosting this important meeting and to all the participants for their valuable input and guidance. The outcome of the meeting will enable IIFM and World Gold Council to assess and prioritize the standardization of certain gold related documentation and products to be developed in the next phase,” said Ijlal Ahmed Alvi, Chief Executive of the IIFM, who chaired the meeting.

The World Gold Council and the IIFM are working closely to develop and promote standardised product and transaction documentation in respect of Shari’ah-compliant gold products. These products, and their associated transactions, include: physical vaulted gold / physical gold investment accounts; physical gold regular savings plans; physical gold certificates; physical gold ETFs; and physical gold undertakings.

The creation of a suite of standarised documentation will facilitate the establishment of a broader range of saving, hedging and diversification products, enabling Islamic banks and other financial institutions to grow their customer bases.