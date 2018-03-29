Dubai Startup Hub launches new website to improve entrepreneurial eco-system

The interactive website was unveiled during the 2018 STEP Conference in Dubai, while visitors to the Dubai Startup Hub stand at the event were given an opportunity to learn all about the features, tools and information that is available on the platform.

The website is a clear and comprehensive platform that aims to foster cooperation between companies, startups, investors and other stakeholders within Dubai’s entrepreneurial community.

The platform provides valuable information on key events, accelerators, incubators, jobs, and courses, workspaces, as well as relevant and interesting content published through blogs and videos. In addition, it includes an engaging forum where users can have their common and pressing questions answered in an efficient manner.

By registering as a member of Dubai Startup Hub, start-ups and entrepreneurs are given an opportunity to participate in a number of programmes which are designed to offer support and access to new growth opportunities. Membership is currently free of charge until the end of this year.

“Today, we are launching an interactive platform that is designed around the needs of Dubai’s fast-growing start-up community. By providing an ideal environment where start-ups, companies and investors can connect and collaborate online, we are paving the way for fruitful cooperation that will enhance Dubai’s reputation as an attractive hub for the region’s start-ups,” said HE Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber.

Dubai Chamber initially launched Dubai Startup Hub in 2016 to connect start-ups, entrepreneurs, developers, venture capitalists and students, enabling them to learn about new opportunities and create new partnerships that stimulate economic growth.

Dubai Start Up Hub collaborates with the most experienced and trusted partners to provide aspiring young entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge they need to launch and manage a successful business.

Other programmes and initiatives organised under Dubai Startup Hub include Youth Business Voice, Market Access, Smartpreneur Competition, and Tejar Dubai, which have seen the launch of several innovative and successful business ventures.