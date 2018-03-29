Expanded commitment to KSA emphasised at Saudi-US CEO forum

During the conference, Adamczyk signed cooperative agreements with Saudi Aramco and Advanced Electronics Company (AEC).

“Honeywell has a proud history in Saudi Arabia, and our ongoing commitment to our partners in the Kingdom is key to our success in the region,” said Adamczyk.

The agreements signed during the Saudi-US CEO Forum relate to a range of Honeywell’s connected technologies and capabilities, designed to accelerate industrial growth and economic diversification. The agreement with Saudi Aramco includes a plan for Honeywell to provide advanced industrial automation systems, including Honeywell Connected Plant, to several Saudi Aramco sites. The Memorandum of Understanding between Honeywell and AEC grows their existing cooperation in the aerospace and defense sectors. The framework will enable the companies to explore localization opportunities for a range of Honeywell technologies and services.

Honeywell has been operating in Saudi Arabia for more than 50 years. Headquartered in Riyadh, the company has offices across the Kingdom that supplies varying technology to key industries.