Saudi Arabia to join FTSE emerging market index

Many equity funds around the world benchmark themselves against the index, and they will need to buy Saudi stocks when the change takes effect. With a capitalisation of about $500 billion Saudi Arabia is the Arab world’s largest equity market, according to a report by Gulf News.

Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has made recent strides in launch reforms in the Kingdom in an effort to create jobs and diversify the economy away from oil, following low prices.

The kingdom will enter the index in several stages starting in March 2019 and ending in December 2019, to prevent Saudi Arabia’s from destabilising other markets as funds shift money to Riyadh, according to a statement by FTSE. The Kingdom is expected to have a weight of 2.7 per cent in the index, but with the Government’s intended five per cent public offer of state-owned Saudi Aramco, this could rise to as much as 4.6 per cent.

The lead up to entering the index has taken years of preparation as the Kingdom has had to address issues of corporate governance and easing the restriction on foreign ownership of stocks. Currently, foreign investors own less five per cent of Saudi Arabia’s market, although the expectation that this ratio will rise has lifted the stock index over nine per cent this year, with exchange data indicationg foreigners have already begun buying more stocks, purchasing a net $1.64 billion year-to-date.

FTSE’s decision will enable Saudi Arabia to attract around $5 billion on index-linked funds, according to EFG Hermes, and could see a total of $30 billion to $45 billion of inflows in the next two years if it reaches the foreign ownership levels of markets in the UAE, EFG Hermes added. Reaching the levels of Mexico and Russia would mean $90 billion of inflows.

It is not clear, however, whether the market’s uptrend will continue in the coming months. The Saudi economy is still struggling with low oil prices, and at a valuation of over 16 times last year’s earnings, the market is not cheap compared to MSCI’s emerging market index at about 15.5 times.

The index has hit its target for 2018 and while a further rise was possible, it might need triggers such as improvement in the corporate earnings outlook, according to Saudi investment bank Riyad Captial.