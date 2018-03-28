UAE Central Bank appoints official calculation agent of EIBOR

A panel of eight banks will contribute initially to EIBOR, which will be calculated by Thomson Reuters based on its methodology and procedures aligned to the International Organisation of Securities Commission (IOSCO) Principles for Financial Benchmarks.

The appointment is part of the new set of regulation for UAE Banking industry released by the Central Bank of the UAE earlier today. The initiative is expected to enhance the governance process for setting EIBOR and empower UAE banks to offer independent benchmark fixing.