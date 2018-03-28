EIBFS Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors

The appointments were made at the EIBFS General Assembly, as part of EIBFS’ long-term growth plans and commitment to serving as an institution that delivers world class education and training in the banking and finance sector.

“I am excited to welcome Mr. Jassim and Mr. Obaid to our Board of Directors. Both bring diverse and rich experience to the management team that will help us elevate our Institute to even greater heights. Their ideas and fresh thinking will enable us to strengthen our educational programs to ensure that bankers are well equipped for today, as well as tomorrow’s future roles in the industry,” said HE Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, Chairman of the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies.

As part of the agenda, external auditors KPMG presented the Institute's financial accounts for the year 2017. The General Assembly also reviewed the activities and programs implemented by EIBFS, including the launch of the National Committee for the Development of Professional Standards in association with the National Qualifications Authority. The members further reviewed the Institute’s strategy to help increase the number of skilled and qualified nationals in the banking and finance sector in the UAE.

In 2017, the Institute helped equip more than 24,000 bankers with skills and qualifications relevant to the banking and finance sector.