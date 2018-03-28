Investcorp appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Back has more than 30 years of industry experience, the majority of which was in senior finance roles of financial services firms including Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB), Skandia and Handelsbanken. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of SEB, a leading Nordic financial services group providing retail and merchant banking, wealth management, and life insurance services to its corporate and institutional clients across international markets.

Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Vattenfall, one of the largest producers of electricity and heat and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Skandia Group, a provider of products for savings and investments (subsequently acquired by Old Mutual plc). In these positions, his responsibilities included finance, treasury, investor relations, risk control and procurement functions. He started his career with Swedish bank, Handelsbanken, in their international finance and accounting operations.