Emirati-owned SMEs landed contracts worth AED1.5 billion in 2017

2017 saw contracts exceed AED 1 billion for the first time in a single year since the scheme was started; the total value was AED 1.5 billion.

Dubai Municipality awarded contracts worth AED482 million in 2017 and offered more than 30 initiatives and exclusive franchises to Emirati entrepreneurs, according to a report by Dubai SME, while Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) provided contracts worth AED107 million, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs provided contracts worth AED11 million, according to a report by Gulf News.

Emirates Flight Catering, the best semi-government entity supporting the programme, awarded contracts worth AED120 million, with Dubai Holding awarding contracts worth AED102 million.

Dubai Statistics Centre made 20 per cent of its purchases through the programme, the highest proportion among government entities, providing contracts worth a total of AED3 million, and Dubai Health Authority had the highest number of initiatives supporting the Government Procurement Programme, and awarded contracts worth AED45 million.

The Shaikh Zayed Housing Programme awarded contracts with AED316.5 million, offering SMEs opportunities in construction and engineering consultancies.

The Gulf News report added that members of the programme are exempted from paying Dubai SME’s registration fees. Dubai SME acts as a smart portal for government procurement operations, providing a comprehensive platform on the website that supports the government’s smart strategy. The agency seeks to establish centralised procurement systems that act as a unified access point for SMEs in Dubai, starting from registration, and going through the training and participation stages, to eventually gain access to government contracts.