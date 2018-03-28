Saudi Arabia struggles to respond to pressures on peg

Saudi Arabia is struggling with rising US rates as it tries to strike a balance between boosting growth and averting capital flight that would put pressure on the riyal’s currency peg, Arabian Business reported.

Saibor, a key Saudi interbank rate for riyals, rose on Monday above the central bank’s benchmark repurchase rate, meaning that the Saudi central bank, SAMA, could face renewed pressure to raise the repo rate to keep the riyal attractive for depositors who might otherwise be tempted to shift into dollars.

On 15 March the Kingdom raised its benchmark rate for the first time since 2009, pre-empting the US Federal Reserve increase after Saibor fell below its equivalent London rate for dollars, posing a risk of capital flight.

Five basis points separates Saudi’s three-month interbank offered rate and Libor since the Saudi rate increase, from 19 basis points earlier this month, the biggest gap in a decade. But the repo ceiling means the gap could widen again, leaving the central bank with some difficult choices.

“Saudi Arabia wants to keep rates low to boost economic growth, but doing so, they increase pressure on the riyal’s peg to the dollar. It is justifiable that Saudi officials would want to skip matching the Fed’s rate increases, and they have been doing that, but there’s a limit to this policy. And I think they have hit that limit,” said Mohamed Abu Basha, an economist at investment bank EFG-Hermes in Cairo, according to Arabian Business.

Saibor has risen 36 basis points this year to 2.26 per cent, above the repurchase rate of 2.25 per cent. Libor, its equivalent London rate for dollars, has advanced 61 basis points since end-December to 2.3 percent on Tuesday.

“If Libor continues to rise, then SAMA has a decision to make: either raise the repo rate outside the Fed meeting cycle or restrict liquidity and allow Saibor to climb above the repo rate. We think it’d take a big jump in Libor to trigger an out-of-cycle hike,” said Ziad Daoud, the chief Middle East economist for Bloomberg Economics in Dubai.

This is not the first time the Kingdom has been in this position; during the previous period of sustained Libor increases from 2004 to 2006, Saudi interbank rates did overshoot the repo rate, which lagged behind the US Fed due to concerns over economic growth.