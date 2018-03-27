Jafza explores business opportunities with South Korea

The two organisations have agreed to work together to support SME business development programmes and to foster closer trade ties between the two countries.

As part of a memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Jafza and SBC will exchange information on investment between industries in both countries in an effort to attract and assist more South Korean SMEs to set up in the UAE.

As part of the agreement, Jafza’s role extends beyond free zone facilities to helping investors identify potential business partners, nurture technology transfer, joint ventures and strategic alliances.

“The signing of this MoU marks the next step in the evolution of trade ties between the UAE and the Republic of Korea, as well as Jafza’s own plans to encourage trading businesses to establish their operations here. As a global trade enabler, we recognise the importance of our two countries in the global supply chain and are keen to foster stronger, mutually beneficial ties,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DP World.

Trade between the two countries reached was $5.435 billion in 2016; Jafza accounted for 47.48 per cent, or $2.581 billion.

Jafza has been an attractive hub for larger South Korean companies looking to establish offices in the MENA region, especially in the automotive, electronics and chemicals sectors. 58 major South Korean companies have regional offices in the free zone including Fortune 500 firms such as Samsung, Hyundai, and LG.

SBC is a non-profit Korean government agency that operates and manages funds for the promotion and growth of SMEs, focussed on helping high potential businesses and early-stage start-ups with technology but with little access to the private financial backing. It also supports strategic industries that lead to an increase in production and employment.

SBC's current portfolio includes 22 business incubators in 13 countries, providing assistance to SMEs to enable their entry into global markets.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Al Muallem CEO & MD of DP World UAE Region CEO of Jebel Ali Free Zone, and Lee, Sang-Jik, President Small & Medium Business Corporation.