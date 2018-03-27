Latest News
Tuesday 27, March 2018 by Matthew Amlôt

Morocco top ranked investment destination in Africa for 2017

Morocco is the most attractive economy for investments flowing into the African continent, according to the latest Africa Investment Index 2018 (AII) by Quantum Global’s independent research arm, Quantum Global Research Lab.

According to the AII, Morocco ranks first on the Index based on its increasing solid economic growth, strategic geographic positioning, increased foreign direct investment, external debt levels, social capital factors and overall favourable business environment.

Prof. Mthuli Ncube, Managing Director, Quantum Global Research Lab commented, “In spite of the improvements to oil production and prices, African economies are turning their attention towards diversification to stimulate industrial development, and to attract investments in non-oil strategic sectors. Morocco has been consistent in attracting an inward flow of foreign capital, specifically in banking, tourism and energy sectors and through the development of industry.”

Top 10 and Bottom 10 countries

Rank

Top 10 (best to worst)

Bottom 10 (worst to best)

1

Morocco

Central African Republic

2

Egypt

Liberia

3

Algeria

Somalia

4

Botswana

Eritrea

5

Cote d'Ivoire

Equatorial Guinea

6

South Africa

Gambia, The

7

Ethiopia

Sierra Leone

8

Zambia

Guinea

9

Kenya

Sao Tome and Principe

10

Senegal

Zimbabwe

 

  

