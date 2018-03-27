Saudi Arabia raises key interest rates, a credit positive for banks

SAMA increased its repo rate, the reference for its financing to banks, to 2.25 per cent, the first hike since 2009, and raised its reverse repo rate, the reference for banks’ lending and their deposits placed with central bank, to 1.75 per cent.

The increases are credit positive for Saudi banks because they will prevent Saudi investors’ and depositors’ capital outflows and positively reflect the Saudi banking system’s stable liquidity conditions, according to ratings agency Moody’s.

Saudi Arabia’s improving liquidity and funding conditions since 2017 have driven the Saudi Arabian Interbank Offered Rate’s (SAIBOR) spread against US dollar London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to its lowest level since 2009, even reaching negative spreads in recent weeks (see exhibit), despite a number of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Last Thursday, the three-month Saudi rate was 13 basis points below its US dollar equivalent (it was more than 100 basis points higher than at the end of 2016), a negative spread that, if it persists and widens, risks triggering an increase in capital outflows as Saudi investors and depositors seek higher returns.

SAMA’s decision also reflects a funding situation that has materially improved since 2015 and 2016, when plunging oil prices and large sovereign debt domestic issuances reduced funding available to Saudi banks and negatively affected their funding costs. During those tight liquidity conditions, SAMA left its repo rate unchanged despite five US interest rate increases since 2015 that Saudi authorities replicated on their reverse repo rate to maintain the peg between the Saudi currency, the riyal, and US dollar.

Since 2017, however, liquidity conditions improved for Saudi banks, with credit contracting by one per cent last year and public-sector deposits increasing 12 per cent, underpinned by improving oil prices and increasing international sovereign bond issuances. As a result, banks’ liquid assets rose 11 per cent in 2017 to a record SAR457 billion, while the ratio of reserves (including cash in the vault and balances with SAMA) to total deposits climbed to 14.8 per cent at year-end 2017, the highest since year-end 2012.

The increases occurred despite a three per cent decline in private-sector deposit growth last year after a four per cent increase in 2016. SAMA’s increases to its repo and reverse repo rates, which follow its decision to end the availability of seven-, 28- and 90-day repurchase agreement maturities, will guard Saudi banks from potential capital outflows.

Moody’s does not expect that these increases will create immediate funding pressure for banks because moderate lending growth of around four per cent this year is forecast. It is also likely that moderate and gradual interest rate increases will benefit banks’ net interest margins this year, in line with 2017 trends (net interest margins increased to 2.9 per cent in 2017 from 2.5 per cent in 2016).

Saudi banks’ assets historically have been more sensitive to interest rate changes than their liabilities since around 67 per cent of Saudi banks’ finance book comprises floating-rate credit extended to corporates and more than 60 per cent of the liabilities are non-interest-bearing deposits. Although SAMA’s tighter monetary policy will benefit banks’ margins in the next 12 months, further rate hikes risk hampering Saudi Arabia’s economic recovery, which we expect will be modest this year, with real GDP growth of 1.3 per cent versus a contraction of 0.7 per cent in 2016. Rising borrowing costs will weigh on consumption and investment decisions, lower debt repayment capacity and result in higher asset risks for banks.