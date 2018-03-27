UAE banks to benefit from rising interest rates

The CBUAE also announced that it had increased its repo rate by 25 basis points to two per cent. The rate hike is credit positive for United Arab Emirates (UAE) banks because it will support their profitability by increasing net interest income, which accounted for around 69 per cent of rated UAE banks’ total net revenue of around $19 billion during 2017 and is a key profitability driver, according to ratings agency Moody’s.

Certificates of deposit, which the CBUAE issues to banks operating in the UAE, are the monetary policy instrument through which changes in interest rates are transmitted to the banking system. Given the currency peg of the UAE’s local currency, the dirham, to the US dollar, rising US interest rates have historically translated into higher local currency rates in the UAE.

Funding costs for UAE banks have increased in recent years owing to a combination of lower oil prices and higher US rates. Oil price weakness during 2015-17 reduced the revenue of large bank depositors, including government-related issuers and large corporates, thereby increasing the cost of wholesale deposits from such large depositors. UAE banks’ funding cost increased to 1.3 per cent during the first half of 2017 from 1.2 per cent in 2016 and 0.9 per cent in 2014-15.

Firmer oil prices and international bond issuance over recent quarters have since helped stabilise funding conditions in the country. Such higher funding costs have challenged banks’ net interest margins somewhat. This reflects the competitive nature of the local market (amid limited credit growth), combined with the focus of lenders on high-quality large corporations and government-related issuers (amid elevated delinquencies in the mid corporate and retail segments), which so far have constrained the pricing increase. UAE banks’ net interest margin declined to 2.4 per cent system-wide during the first half of 2017, from 2.5 per cent in 2016 and 2.7 per cent in 2015.

Moody’s expects that rising interest rates will support UAE banks’ interest margins through higher gross yields, as banks gradually reprice their loan books while wholesale funding costs stabilise amid firmer oil prices. According to central bank data in January 2018, around 74 per cent of UAE banks’ loan books were predominantly composed of loans to the corporate and government sectors as of December 2017, and those loans typically carry floating rates that are gradually reset at pre-determined intervals.

Moody’s said it is likely the improvement in net interest income will vary by bank, with banks that have the highest proportion of corporate loans and the highest proportion of CASA deposits benefiting the most. This is because corporate loans tend to be easier to reprice owing to their floating rates, while CASA deposits tend to be less price sensitive because of their transactional and operational nature.