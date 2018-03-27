Oil prices rise on Middle East tension

Global markets, including crude oil futures support the expectations that talks between the United States and China will prevent a looming trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $65.71 a barrel at 0142 GMT, up 16 cents, or 0.2 per cent, from their previous close, while Brent crude futures were at $70.25 per barrel, up 13 cents, or 0.2 per cent.

James Mick, Managing Director and Energy Portfolio Manager with asset management firm Tortoise, said Rising geopolitical tensions were driving up oil prices, with the biggest risk being the United States re-intorducing sanctions on Iran. Furthermore, crude also received support from OPEC members following Saudi Arabia and Russia both reiterating goals to extend the production cut agreement, James Mick, Managing Director and Energy Portfolio Manager with asset management firm Tortoise, said in a statement.

Iraq, the second biggest producer within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Monday that it also supports the producer cartel’s agreement to cut oil output.

In 2017 OPEC, together with a group of non-OPEC producers led by Russia, started withholding production in an effort to prop up prices, with agreement expected to last through 2018, and there has been recent support by OPEC’s de-facto leader Saudi Arabia to extend the cuts into 2019.

However, some traders cautioned that such a moved faced opposition. Current or higher prices have opened the possibility that more US shale producers could come back online, warned Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia/Pacific at futures brokerage OANDA in Singapore.

US oil production has already jumped by almost a quarter since mid-2016, to 10.4 million barrels per day (bpd), taking it past top exporter Saudi Arabia and within reach of top producer Russia, which pumps around 11 million bpd, Reuters said.

Over the first 24 hours of its trading, Shanghai’s spot crude volumes made up five percent of the global market, versus 23 percent for Brent and 72 percent for WTI. Shanghai crude oil futures saw their second day of trading, repeating Monday’s high volumes.

Brent volumes are currently low as much of Europe is already on holidays for Easter, while Shanghai crude dropped from a Monday close of 429.9 yuan ($68.62) per barrel to 426.2 yuan ($68.03) at 0143 GMT on Tuesday. In dollar-terms, Chinese crude prices are trading between Brent and WTI.