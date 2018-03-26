ADGM and JFSC sign statement of co-operation agreement

The partnership reinforces ADGM’s commitment, as an international financial centre to enhance and build stronger collaborations with company registries in other jurisdictions. The agreement between ADGM and JFSC is aimed towards attaining mutually beneficial goals through an exchange of information, views and fostering development in their respective jurisdictions.

Both authorities are committed to providing an environment for the exchange of views and expertise in the area of registering services and operations whilst creating a shared understanding of the legislative, procedural and information technology frameworks in registering companies and other legal entities. Furthermore, both organisations will engage in joint activities and training initiatives that will foster best practice and greater development in both financial markets and services.

This new partnership was established during the signing of a statement of co-operation agreement by John Harris, Director General of the JFSC and Jersey Companies Registry and Dhaher Bin Dhaher AL Muhairi, Chief Executive Officer of the Registration Authority of ADGM.