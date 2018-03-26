DIFC FinTech ecosystem gains further momentum in 2018

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said driving the future of finance and promoting financial inclusion in the region are at the top of Dubai’s agenda and the agenda at DIFC. “Delivering on this commitment, we are proud of the integrated and dynamic ecosystem we have built, and the various forward-looking initiatives we launched to support it. Looking ahead, we have even bigger ambitions for the future of financial services in the region and are keen to further enhance our infrastructure to encourage the development of more innovative, disruptive businesses from the Centre.”

Building on the success of Fintech Hive at DIFC accelerator in 2017, the Centre has recently welcomed five new start-ups and SMEs to its growing fintech community, including Virtual i, one of the region’s first insurtech firms, and Amani and Regulation Technology Solutions, DIFC’s first regtech firms.

Virtual i specialises in offering technology-enabled risk and claims assessment services to the insurance industry by automating the process of data collection and analysis and the production of assessment reports. During the Dubai World Insurance Congress, which took place in February 2018, Virtual i was awarded ‘The Next Generation in InsurTech’ Award out of five start-ups that pitched their business concepts to an independent panel.

Amani is a new cloud-based, blockchain-enabled, fully-automated platform that eliminates non-compliance while reducing costs. It is a fully automated On-boarding platform built on highly scalable proprietary machine learning technology that includes pattern recognition, image processing algorithms, optical character recognition, biometric recognition and partner data sets which improves the customer experience.

Regulation Technology Solutions, a technology service provider that specialises in automated regulation, with a mission to develop a one-stop shop for regulatory advice and reporting. The company started in 2017 as a co-creation collaboration between University College of London, Clyde &Co LLP and the Financial Conduct Authority of the UK.

Additionally, DIFC welcomed AtCash, a distributed ledger driven company that focuses on transforming paper cash into digital cash and aims to provide central banks and financial institutions with a superior authentication layer for identity management as well as a purpose built digital settlement currency.

The fifth company joining the DIFC ecosystem is Bizness Analytics Technologies, a company that combines data analytics products with management consultancy to help clients handle, measure and articulate big data and make smarter business decisions.