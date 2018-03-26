Waha Capital AGM approves 17.5 per cent dividend following strong results

HE Hussain Jasim Al Nowais, Chairman of Waha Capital said that Waha Capital has continually rewarded shareholders with robust dividend distributions thanks to a strategy of investment diversification that has focused on increasing free cash flow. “The company continues to build an outstanding asset management capability, with our funds consistently delivering attractive returns. Meanwhile, our direct investment teams are carrying out value-creating transactions, and recycling capital into new high-potential opportunities. In 2017, Waha Capital achieved impressive IRRs when making two divestments, and took a stake in a high-growth fintech firm. In the coming year, we will remain fully focused on delivering attractive returns for both our shareholders, and the investors in our funds.”

The newly appointed Chairman, Salem Al Noaimi, thanked the outgoing board members, especially Al Nowais, for hisleadership and dedication to Waha Capital over the past 12 years, guiding the company to its current standing as a leading investment firm in the UAE. In that period, Waha Capital has increased its asset size by four-fold to AED 11.4 billion, diversified its investments across multiple sectors, including aviation, financial services, healthcare and energy, and established a thriving asset management business.

The shareholders in attendance at the AGM also elected a new board of directors that comprises Salem Rashid Al Noaimi, Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Rashed Al Ketbi, Mohamed Al Nowais, Carlos Obeid, Rasheed Al Omaira and Khaled Al Shamlan with Salem Rashid Al Noaimi elected as the new Chairman and Ahmed Al Dhaheri as Vice Chairman at a meeting of the Board following the AGM. Michael Raynes, who has held various leadership positions at Waha Capital for over ten years, was appointed as Chief Executive Officer.