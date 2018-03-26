FOMC increases its key rates by 25 bp, to 1.50–1.75 per cent

Inflation should rebound in the short run and then stabilise around two per cent. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) also mentions it will follow further developments, to avoid overheating, as mentioned by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his testimony.

Monetary policy remains accommodative and risks are balanced. The statement suggests the pace of rate hikes will remain gradual. The statement was well balanced, and not particularly hawkish despite the decision to raise rates.

FOMC forecasts include: GDP projections have been revised up: 2.7 per cent from 2.5 per cent for 2018; 2.4 per cent from 2.1 per cent for 2019; two per cent for 2020, and unchanged at 1.8 per cent for the long run; inflation projections: no change for 2018 (1.9 per cent y/y); 2019 PCE at two per cent and core PCE at 2.1 per cent (+0.1pp); 2020 PCE and core PCE up by 0.1pp to 2.1 per cent; long-term at two per cent, unemployment rate projections have been revised down, from 3.9 per cent to 3.8 per cent for 2018, from 3.9 per cent to 3.6 per cent for 2019, and from 4 per cent to 3.6 per cent for 2020.

Fed dots for 2019 and 2020 have been revised up: no change for 2018 (three rate hikes, final rate at 2.125 per cent); 2019 final median rate at 2.875 per cent, revised from 2.688 per cent; 2020 median rate revised up from 3.06 per cent to 3.375 per cent; long-run rate revised from 2.75 per cent to 2.875 per cent.

The surprise from the dots is the unchanged projection for 2018, while economic forecasts have been increased; pressure and expectations in favour of four rate hikes this year may remain, given the positive growth and labour data; if inflation/wage pressure rises further during the year, upward revisions to the 2018 dots will be highly likely. Also, the number of FOMC governors in favour of four rate hikes in 2018 has significantly increased since the last meeting.

The Q&A session did not reveal anything unexpected. Some of the statements made were that upward revisions are due to budgetary policy, that trade policy is a risk but has not been integrated into decisions, that stress tests on banks are still justified, that the rise in 10y TY is not a concern as growth is also stronger, and that the flat or slightly inverted yield curve is not a sign of recession but that this is an issue in terms of monetary transmission.

This was a well-balanced communication, not too hawkish and still cautiously dovish, with a sense of continuity after Yellen’s period in office.

A rate-tightening cycle is now under way, but it remains gradual and aims for normalisation in the medium term.