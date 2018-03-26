Oman signs tax agreement with Slovakia

The talks session addressed the topics of common concern and means of enhancing commercial relations, as well as discussing methods of benefiting from experiences in several economic fields and facilitating investment in the field of business, trade and energy.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Sultanate’s Government by Darwish bin Ismail Al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs whilst it was signed from the Slovak side by Peter Kazimir, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance of the Slovak Republic.