NBO rewards investors on back of strong performance

The decision was taken at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NBO’s shareholders, Board of Directors (BoD) and executives at its headquarters held recently, where despite 2017’s challenging economic climate, the Bank’s solid performance was made evident in its financial report. The dividend will be dispersed in a 15 per cent cash dividend, and a five per cent stock dividend, according to a statement by the Bank.

Sayyidah Rawan bint Ahmed Al Said, Chairwoman of NBO, said that the Bank achieved key milestones, made good progress on its strategy and delivered solid results, despite the economic slowdown across the GCC. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio after the proposed dividend pay-out is 17.34 per cent, and after taking the estimated one-off, the IFRS 9 reserve adjustment is projected at 15.97 per cent, against the regulatory requirement of 13.875 per cent. The bank’s core equity ratio stands at 12.6 per cent, against the regulatory requirement of 8.875 per cent, reflecting the bank’s robust capital position.

He added that NBO remains committed to becoming ‘the bank of choice’ in Oman by building on the success of 2017 and continuing to contribute to the growth and development of communities across the Sultanate by supporting youth and entrepreneurs to reach their potential.