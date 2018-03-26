First Egyptian firm lists on Dubai Financial Market

The DFM’s position as the most favoured listing venue for leading local and regional companies, with 16 dual listing companies, is strengthened with this listing. The total number of listed companies is 67.

Essa Kazim, Chairman of the DFM, said there are many leading companies listed on the DFM or the Egyptian Exchange that actively operate in both countries and represent potential candidates for dual listing. This new listing underlines businesses' high level of confidence in DFM’s exchange due to its infrastructure, enormous and diversified investor base, and innovative issuer services.