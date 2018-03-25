ADFD commences next phase of UAE-wide National Export Programme

The programme will contribute to enhancing the ability of national exports to penetrate and compete in international markets.

In this context, the Fund today signed a cooperation agreement with the Export–Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) to assist in setting up the framework of the National Export Programme in line with best international practices.

To be managed by ADFD, the programme will support the goals of the UAE Vision 2021—implementing economic diversification, reducing dependence on oil revenues, and preparing the country for the post-oil era, as well as aligning with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 that seeks to advance sustainable socio-economic development.

HE Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, and His Excellency Sung-soo Eun, Chairman and President of KEXIM, signed the agreement at the Fund’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. His Excellency Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director General of ADFD, senior management and other representatives of the two entities were also present at the signing.

Phase one of works on the National Export Programme commenced in July 2017 with ADFD appointing the Korea Development Institute (KDI), a prominent Korean think tank, as an expert consultant to run a feasibility study investigating the need for a UAE-based export programme.

In 2017, ADFD also hosted an exploratory seminar with key stakeholders from nine UAE federal and local organisations including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Finance, Federal Customs Authority, Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and Dubai Exports.

Since its inception in 1971, ADFD has financed development projects to the tune of AED80 billion in more than 88 countries around the world through concessionary loans and grants from the Abu Dhabi government.