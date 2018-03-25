BisB partnership adds support to professional women in Bahrain

The Women’s Professional Leadership Initiative (the Initiative) seeks to provide women with the tools and resources necessary to further build and unlock their leadership potential and to prepare them to pursue senior roles across industries and both private and public-sector organisations and is comprised of several key development pillars that will be rolled out throughout the year. They include a range of skills and training modules to be offered in conjunction with other partners, mentorship opportunities, and a series of professional networking events.

The programme will kick off in April and will conclude at the end of 2018 with a high-level regional forum on Women’s Professional Leadership to be held in the Kingdom of Bahrain in the fourth quarter.

Key among the Bank’s internal initiatives is “The BisB Women in Leadership Programme.” Launched in 2018, it provides practical support and platforms to enable women professionals across the Bank to more effectively chart their career paths and achieve their growth and development objectives.

As strategic partner, and in line with its existing initiatives, the Bank will play an active role in shaping and facilitating all programmes undertaken by the Initiative. BisB representatives will also help to form and lead a steering committee, currently under establishment, to oversee the programme and ensure its success and broad-based participation.

Hassan Jarrar, Chief Executive Officer, BisB said the Initiative is an extension of the Bank’s current activities and commitment to supporting women’s professional development. “We look forward to the launch of the programme and to helping provide women in Bahrain with the essential building blocks to become impactful future leaders.”