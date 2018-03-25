FINTECH Circle and ADGM introduce fintech education courses

FINTECH Circle’s courses will be provided via the ADGM Academy, a training and development centre for the financial services industry in MENA, for the first time in the region, in line with FINTECH Circle Institute’s mission to upskill finance services professionals by providing courses across all areas of financial technology innovation, such as fintech foundation, insurtech, wealthtech, regtech, enterprise innovation, entrepreneurship, blockchain and cryptofinance.

FINTECH Circle and ADGM will work closely together to deliver best-in-class FinTech educational courses, via their FINTECH Circle Institute and ADGM Academy, in addition to exploring new initiatives which strengthen the capabilities, proficiency and experience of financial professionals in Abu Dhabi and across the wider MENA region. This unique partnership underscores the mutual commitment of FINTECH Circle and ADGM to develop an international centre of excellence for knowledge in the UAE and beyond.

The ADGM Knowledge Hub, established in May 2017, has been meeting the evolving educational requirements of the financial community in Abu Dhabi through its strategic partnerships and inclusive programmes. It provides an open platform for ADGM to collaborate with its stakeholders and partners to attract and maintain a sustainable stream of talent which is vital to the long-term success of Abu Dhabi. As part of the Knowledge Hub, the ADGM Academy provides a comprehensive curriculum of training and courses for the financial services industry.