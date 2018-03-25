Omani woman among top Middle East venture capitalists

Sharifa Al Barami, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, is the Managing Director at the Wadi Accelerator programme of the Oman Technology Fund and is striving to pave way for women to lead companies.

“Being in the list of top 20 Venture Capitalist is less of an achievement for me and more about putting Oman in the global spotlight indicating to the venture capital investment world that Oman has taken huge strides in supporting startups and encouraging women in venture capital,” Al Barami said, in a report by the Oman Times.

The list of Top 20 venture capitalist is compiled by Menabytes, an organisation that specialises in start-ups, tech and digital media from the MENA region.

Al Barami is one of the two women who lead programmes at the Oman Technology Fund, an indication, according to her, that Oman is already on the way when the world is still talking about it. She is also the WED ambassador for Oman for the past four years, and a renowned entrepreneur in the Sultanate. She says that her campaign to increase women entrepreneurs and decision makers is not about women empowerment but to include everyone to help the nation grow.

“There is a lot of talk in the world about gender gap in workplaces and there is little money going through female funded startups. One of Silicon Valley’s solution is to hire more women as partners in a company. We are already doing that and encouraging that here in Oman,” she added.

Al Barami said both male and female participation is very important in start-ups and both can do equally well, but sometimes ecosystems don’t favour women startups. The education and mentorship is not there and some women need women for mentorship; a larger pool of mentors is needed and women must be better integrated into the whole ecosystem.