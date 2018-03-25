US to sell $1 billion arms to Saudi Arabia

The State Department says the administration told Congress on Thursday that it plans to approve the sale; lawmakers will have 30 days to act if they want to try to stop it.

The package includes up to about 6,700 US-built anti-tank missiles, according to media reports. Raytheon Co. makes the missiles.

Other items include support, maintenance and spare parts for American tanks, helicopters and other equipment already in Saudi Arabia’s arsenal.

Prince Mohammad met on Tuesday with President Donald Trump as he started his three-week US tour.