UAE MoF and DP World sign six deals with Kazakhstan

Among the deals signed, two were framework agreements relating to the acquisition, governance and management of Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in Aktau and Khorgos.

DP World has been providing management services to the Port of Aktau, Kazakhstan’s main cargo and bulk terminal on the Caspian Sea, and Khorgos SEZ, which is strategically situated on the China-Kazakhstan border and has been acting as the primary transit point for trans-Eurasian cargo trains for over four years.

DP World now plans to acquire a 51 per cent stake in the Khorgos SEZ and 49 per cent in the Aktau SEZ following the agreements signed, to improve trade connectivity along the New Silk Route, handling all cargo types including hydrocarbons, containers and bulk.

Other agreements include setting up a polyethylene plant and a project to produce polypropylene in Kazakhstan, while another was signed between the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee and the Expo 2020 Dubai International Exhibition Kazakhstani Section.

HH Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan attended the signing ceremony on the agreements.