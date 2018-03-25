Gulf IPO market has another strong year

Companies in the Gulf raised $3.3 billion in 2017 through 28 IPOs compared to four in 2017, which was encouraged by a positive economic outlook in the backdrop of a recovery in oil prices.
Emaar Development raised $1.3 billion through IPO, the biggest primary offering in the region after National Commercial Bank, which raised $6 billion in 2014, while ADX-listed Adnoc Distribution raised $850.9 million last year.
The UAE riased $2.2 billion of capital compared to $3.5 billion in the region last year, the highest number among the MENA countries.