AED 40 billion non-oil trade between Germany and Dubai in 2017

“It’s very important for us to boost ties of partnership with German diplomatic missions and business councils. We have priorities which include delivering a leading customs expertise to the world. Germany is an important trade partner to Dubai. The total value of mutual non-oil trade in 2017 was AED 40 billion,” said Musabih.

He added that enhancing trade ties with the UAE’s partners will help them receive the best customs facilitations which will add great value to their business.

Rauer applauded Dubai Customs’ efforts in supporting national economy and developing tourism and trade stating that Dubai is a world class trade and tourism hub and a central link between the east and west.

The meeting was also attended by Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department.