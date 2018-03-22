Over 40 African countries sign free trade deal

The deal will aim to help realise greater economic prosperity for the region. However two key nations amongst the holdouts are Africa’s largest economies – South Africa and Nigeria. Concerns have been raised as to the feasibility of the free trade pact without these participants. Together these countries represent roughly a third of African GDP and 20 per cent of Africa’s population.

The agreement, known as the African Continental Free Trade Area, has been in the works for two years and seeks to create one of the world’s largest free trade zones. 44 African countries signed the pact in the Rwandan capital of Kigali.