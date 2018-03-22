Visa names new General Manager for MENA region

Baricordi, a Visa and payments industry veteran, will report to Andrew Torre, Regional President for Visa Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA), headquartered in Dubai, and will be responsible for all aspects of Visa’s operations in MENA.

“This region is moving rapidly towards digital and mobile commerce. This is being driven by proactive and visionary government agendas, innovation-led financial institutions and merchants, and tech-savvy consumers. I am looking forward to helping accelerate this trend by building on Visa’s strong relationships with financial institutions, merchants, governments, payment industry regulators and other industry partners,” said Baricordi.

Baricordi joined Visa in London in 2009 as Head of Strategy for CEMEA. In 2011 he relocated to Dubai to become General Manager for the UAE. In this capacity he also managed Visa’s global accounts for the region. His most recent role was Vice President for Business Planning and Sales Operations, CEMEA in Dubai. Baricordi sits on Visa’s CEMEA regional management board.

Prior to Visa, Baricordi worked at First Data International in Italy where he was responsible for business development across major Italian banks. Prior to that he spent six years as a senior manager at A.T Kearney, focusing on the payments sector, supporting large international organizations to develop go-to- market strategies. His 20 years’ experience encompasses financial services sales, sales operations, products, strategy and M&A.