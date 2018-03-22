Bank Sohar closes a $300 Million three-year Syndicated Term Loan Facility

Axis Bank Limited joined the Facility as Initial Mandated Lead Arranger prior to general syndication which was launched in January 2018.

The Facility closed on 1 March 2018 and was oversubscribed with a total of 14 banks participating from Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

On this occasion, Bank Sohar’s Acting CEO, Sasi Kumar, said that the success of this syndicated term loan facility to Bank Sohar comes in exceptional circumstances that the local market is going through and despite these conditions the Bank has succeeded in achieving over subscription at a distinguished price margin which reflects the status and confidence that Bank Sohar gained among regional and international banks.

The loan will enhance the Bank's long-term liquidity and extend the liability maturity profile to three years. This loan also will enable the Bank’s plan to expand medium- and long-term assets.

“On behalf of Bank Sohar I would like to thank the Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners for their excellence in managing the issue and speed of execution and we thank the participating banks in this facility for their confidence and sincere desire to work closely with Bank Sohar,” said Kumar.