Homegrown SME Consultancy joins forces With Dubai Business Women Council

The local consultancy, which focuses on providing financial guidance and business strategy services to SMEs, has entered the partnership in a bid to support the UAE’s vision of greater female workforce participation, which in turn accelerates towards economic growth and social transformation.

Metis will conduct workshops and lead training sessions on an array of subjects including VAT. From understanding VAT, to how it works, to safeguarding yourself in a VAT environment, the interactive seminars will provide the right tools and resources to female-led businesses, both established and start-up.

“As an Emirati firm, we are committed to giving back to the local community, especially its key figures—women. DBWC promotes opportunities and enhances positive change in the community towards the acceptance of women in business and motivating them to be productive members of the society and economy. These very reasons serve as purpose for Metis to embark on a journey towards supporting and empowering all those under the entity,” said Nayef Shahin, Founder and Managing Partner at Metis Management Consultancy.