Somaliland DP world and Ethiopia port to go ahead

The partnership represents the largest investment the country has experienced since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991.

The Government of Somaliland and DP World will establish a joint venture company to amange and invest the Port of Berbera. The National reports that construction of the quay extension will begin in the middle of this year and take between 18 and 24 months to complete.

Ethiopia joined the venture with Berbera Port serving as a gateway port for the landlocked East African nation.