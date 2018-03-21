DFSA delists DEWA's 2013 $1 billion Sukuk, Nasdaq Dubai removes it from trading

|
The 2013 $1 billion Sukuk launched by UAE utilities company DEWA, due in 2018, has been delisted, according to an announcement by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Following this announcement, Nasdaq Dubai announced that it had removed the Sukuk from trading on its exchange.
Features & Analyses
Consumer Banking How financial inclusion can beat poverty…
There are three key strategies to enabling financial inclusion, says Jacqueline Musiitwa, the Executive Director of Financial… read more
Wednesday 21, March 2018 by William Mullally