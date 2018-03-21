DFSA delists DEWA's 2013 $1 billion Sukuk, Nasdaq Dubai removes it from trading

The 2013 $1 billion Sukuk launched by UAE utilities company DEWA, due in 2018, has been delisted, according to an announcement by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Following this announcement, Nasdaq Dubai announced that it had removed the Sukuk from trading on its exchange.

"Further to the announcement by the Dubai Financial Services Authority on the delisting of DEWA Sukuk 2013 Limited USD1,000,000,000 3.00 percent Trust Certificates due 2018 (XS0897680558), Nasdaq Dubai ("the Exchange") hereby notifies the market that the securities of DEWA Sukuk 2013 Limited. (ISIN XS0897680558) have been removed from Trading on the Exchange," Nasdaq Dubai said in a statement.