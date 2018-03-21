$1.4 billion clean energy investment unlocked across Africa

The Africa Energy Guarantee Facility (AEGF) will provide the first dedicated reinsurance for sustainable energy projects across Africa.

The joint initiative will tackle key investment challenges holding back crucial energy investment across Africa and was formally launched at Munich Re headquarters in Munich by Dr. Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank, Dr. Doris Höpke, Member of the Board of Management of Munich Re and George O. Otieno, Chief Executive Officer of the African Trade Insurance Agency.

The AEGF will significantly boost private investment in sustainable energy projects, both expanding access to clean energy and contribute to achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals. The scheme will support new private sector investment in eligible renewable energy, energy efficiency and energy access projects in 25 Sub Saharan African countries.

Werner Hoyer, President of European Investment Bank: “Sustainable energy investment in Africa is crucial to improve access to energy, cut energy bills and enhance deployment of renewable energy. This exciting new partnership between the EIB, Munich Re and ATI combines technical, financial and sector experience and local knowledge essential to tackle investment barriers. As the EU Bank the EIB is committed to supporting Sustainable Energy for All and the African Energy Guarantee Facility established a clear model for partners to join and others to follow.”

“Reliable access to clean and efficient energy supply is key to building a sustainable economic base. With the increased availability of clean energy, Africa will be able to attract more investments, to create environments where companies can thrive and to build healthier communities where pollution and climate change wreak less havoc on daily life. In this sense, AEGF represents hope – and equally important, it also sends a strong signal to investors and financiers that renewable energy projects in Africa are now bankable,” said Otieno.

Products offered under the AEGF will include insurance against sovereign or sub-sovereign non-payment under a PPA, expropriation and breach of contract, currency inconvertibility, war, civil unrest and arbitration award default. As of yet, the commercial insurance market is cautious and shows limited appetite to issue such political risk protection for long tenors in Africa’s energy sector. As a consequence, private companies are discouraged from investing in Africa’s energy sector because of the discrepancy between the long-term investment needed for energy projects and the short timeframe in which the political landscape may change. Therefore we expect the AEGF to have a significant impact in catalysing new sustainable energy projects in Africa.

Around 600 million people out of a total population of 1.3 billion in Sub-Saharan Africa currently lack access to electricity and most countries experience power shortages on a daily basis. To accommodate the expected population growth by 2030, it is estimated that annual investment of around $100 billion in energy infrastructure is needed.

Last year the European Investment Bank provided EUR 2.6 billion for new investment across Africa. Projects supported include improving agriculture, energy, telecom, transport and water infrastructure, as well as strengthening microfinance lending and private sector investment across the continent.