Mohammed bin Salman welcomed at White House

According to media reports, both leaders stressed the strength and potential of Saudi-US ties before sitting down for talks with their officials where the President remarked on the improved relations with Saudi Arabia forged under his administration.

Prince Mohammed described the kingdom as “the oldest ally of America in the Middle East” with political, economic, security co-operation as deep foundations for the relationship, adding that the relations between the two countries produced more than four million jobs directly and indirectly.

Prince Mohammed added that the Saudi pledge for $200 billion in investments would rise to $400 billion when fully implemented, and that a 10-year window to implement the deal was already in place.