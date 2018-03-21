Emaar and Aldar team up for $8.1 billion alliance

The announcement was confirmed on Twitter by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, who tweeted, “My brother Mohammed bin Rashid and I are delighted to launch a strategic partnership between Aldar and Emaar, consolidating our efforts to enhance the competitiveness of our companies and institutions globally."

Emaar and Aldar are set to kick off the agreement by developing two properties Saadiyat Grove on Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island and the Emaar Beachfront project, a private island in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also tweeted that the alliance will "launch local and global urban destinations worth AED30 billion", with the a statement by the Dubai media office stating that the venture aims to cement Dubai’s reputation for creating the world’s most innovative developments.