Takaful Emarat appoints new CEO

Hindi will oversee the strategic growth, operations and overall development of Takaful Emarat during the next phase of its growth. He is tasked with executing an organisation-wide transformation strategy embracing innovation and disruptive technologies.

“We are delighted to welcome Fadi to Takaful Emarat and we are confident that his wealth of experience, leadership and vision particularly from DEWA, Smart Dubai Office, and National Bank of Abu Dhabi will accelerate Takaful Emarat’s growth momentum. Fadi has a unique business and technology skill set and will facilitate building a culture of innovation across our organisation as we lead significant change in our industry by embracing digital and disruptive technologies,” said Mohammad Al Hawari, Executive Board member and Managing Director of Takaful Emarat.

Hindi brings over 28 years of experience in strategy planning and digital transformation to Takaful Emarat. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Acting Chief Innovation Officer (CinO) for Innovation & The Future at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). Prior to joining DEWA, Hindi was a Strategy, Operations and Partnerships Consultant at Smart Dubai. He also served as Office of Strategy Management (OSM) Consultant at Dubai Smart Government. Hindi has a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering (with a minor in Robotics & Artificial Intelligence) from North Carolina State University.