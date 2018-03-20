National qualifications framework for entry-level certified retail bankers discussed

The meeting aligned with the efforts of the National Qualifications Authority (NQA) towards setting the benchmarks for competency in various sectors including banking.

“In addition to achieving much-needed standardization of practices across all banks, the implementation of a national qualifications framework for various occupational profiles within the banking sector will ensure that entry-level banking professionals receive consistent and high-quality training. EIBFS is currently working with industry experts on occupational analysis that will lead to the formulation of National Occupational Skills Standards (NOSS) and eventually the National Qualifications Framework for the certified retail banker position,” said Jamal Al Jassmi, General Manager of EIBFS.

The attendees identified three distinct modules that define the job role of entry-level certified retail bankers – service, operations and sales. All candidates for the post, they suggested, must have matching competencies across these three areas, including both technical skills and soft skills. However, it’s important to note that it is not going to be mandatory to possess this certification to fill up positions in the retail banking division. What it does is to develop a framework, setting standards for such a position at the entry level across all banks.

Furthermore, the bankers agreed that compliance training should be mandatory in today’s banking sector, where risk assessment and implementation of global regulatory standards are among the critical components of successful banking operations.

“Over the past years, compliance has become a crucial element of protecting our customers and partners against regulatory breaches. A banking qualification should reflect the importance of knowledge and experience in bank compliance,” said Frederic de Melker, Managing Director of Personal Banking at RAKBANK.