Noor Bank ‘Generally Conforms’ - UAE Internal Auditors Association

Noor Bank was accredited following a rigorous assessment by the IAA’s assessment team, which evaluated the bank in several areas as per the international standards.

The UAE Internal Auditors Association is the national professional body representing the internal audit profession and local practitioners within the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Affiliated to the IIA Global, the organisation is responsible for leading the direction of the internal audit profession in UAE and provide knowledge, training, advocacy and representation to promote the standing of the internal audit profession, as well as to develop internal audit best practice within workplaces.