Mashreq drives innovation with Alipay partnership

Alipay currently has over 600 million active users in China and almost all Chinese tourists travelling overseas are Alipay users. According to Dubai Tourism, the UAE represents one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations for the Chinese, with 41 per cent increase in the number of Chinese visitors last year. Recent developments like visa on arrival will add further impetus to the growing number of Chinese tourists in the country.

“We are pleased to bring Alipay to the UAE. The UAE remains a popular tourist destination, having hosted an estimated 700,000 Chinese tourists in 2017 and growing at an exponential rate. The launch of Alipay allows retail merchants in the UAE target Chinese customers and offer them a seamless payment experience of using their Alipay digital wallets, something they are comfortable and familiar with,” said Pankaj Kundra, Head of Payments at Mashreq Bank.

Launched in 2004, Alipay is expanding to in-store, offline payments both inside and outside of China. Over 40 million brick-and-mortar merchants now accept Alipay across China. Alipay’s in-store payment service for Chinese mainland visitors covers 40 countries and regions across the world.